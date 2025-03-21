‘You Do Not Deserve The Unjust Attack’ – Nnamdi Kanu Begs For Forgiveness Over Misconduct In Court

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has tendered an apology to the Federal High Court, Justice Binta Nyako, and Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN, over his misconduct at the last proceedings of his trial on terrorism charges.

Naija News reports that Kanu’s apology was contained in a speech prepared by his lead counsel, former Attorney General of the Federation, and Minister of Justice Kanu Agabi.

Kanu pleaded with Justice Nyako and Awomolo to forgive his outburst and attacks against them in open court, noting that they did not deserve the unjust attack.

According to Agabi, Kanu had cause to be angry but ought not to have spoken when anger overwhelmed him.

He said, “In expressing his anger, he attacked the Federal High Court, he attacked Justice Binta Nyako, he attacked the prosecutor, and he attacked his own lawyers.

“I hereby apologise to Justice Binta Nyako. She did not deserve the unjust attack. I apologise to Chief Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN. He deserves the highest respect. He was castigated without reservations.

“I appeal for forgiveness. Kanu is a good man, but all of us cannot be of one mind. He is not perfect but is defending the cause of the Igbo people, who are resilient, fearless, and use their God-given talents to give a good account of themselves.

“We may have misgivings, but we must seek forgiveness. In resolving our differences, let us employ peace and not violence.”