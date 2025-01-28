NiDCOM Boss, Dabiri-Arewa Lauds Oseni On UN Ambassador Of Peace Award

The Chairman and CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has extended her congratulations to Dr. Sikiru Omogbolah Oseni, a distinguished Nigerian residing abroad, for being honoured with the esteemed United Nations (UN) Ambassador of Peace Award.

In her message of congratulations delivered through the Director of Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit, NiDCOM, Abuja, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Dabiri-Erewa commended Oseni for his outstanding contributions to the international music scene, where he has played a pivotal role in elevating African artists in the United States and beyond.

She emphasized his exemplary dedication to promoting African talent on a global platform, encouraging cultural exchange, and improving the worldwide perception of African music.

The NiDCOM Chairman also praised Oseni for his charitable endeavours through his foundation, which has made a significant difference in the lives of many and has created opportunities for individuals both within Nigeria and abroad.

“This award is not only a testament to your outstanding achievements but also a recognition of the invaluable contributions of Nigerians in the diaspora to global peace, development, and cultural promotion,” Dabiri-Erewa stated.

The NiDCOM boss encouraged Oseni to persist in being a source of inspiration, utilizing his platform to elevate the voices of African artists and furthering the mission of peace and progress across the globe.

Dabiri-Erewa shared her belief that this acknowledgement will inspire more Nigerians abroad to thrive in their chosen professions while staying dedicated to the development of their homeland.

Naija News reports that Oseni is a Nigerian-American music business leader and philanthropist whose efforts in promoting African musicians have garnered international praise.

His foundation remains active in backing numerous projects focused on empowering communities and promoting social advancement.