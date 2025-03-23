Dabiri-Erewa Lauds New Immigration Welcome Center In Ontario

The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has applauded the Ontario Nigerian community leaders, for setting up the Nigerian Immigration Welcome Centre, which is set to be launched soon.

Naija News reports that Dabiri-Erewa said the Nigerian Immigration Welcome Centre, the first of its kind, is aimed at helping new and old Nigerian migrants to settle adequately in Canada.

In a statement, released by the Commission’s spokesman, Abdur-Rahman Balogun; she commended them for the initiative, aimed at providing support for fellow Nigerians in Canada who need assistance.

Dabiri-Erewa called on other Nigerian communities globally to emulate the support structure set up by community leaders in Ontario.

The NiDCOM Chairman reminded Nigerian diaspora groups that the Commission would readily cooperate with organizations prioritizing the welfare of Nigerians abroad.

The President of the Network of Nigerians in Canada (NNC), Uche Okugo, remarked that the initiative would provide tailored services for prospective and current Nigerian immigrants in Canada, to enable them to adjust to their new environment quickly and contribute meaningfully to society.

“The Centre would offer a wide range of services, including career mentoring, settlement support, job placement, language coaching, empowerment programmes, and food bank assistance.

“The maiden Nigerian Immigration Welcome Centre is set to open on April 12, 2025,” it added.