FG Rescues 956 Nigerians From Libya Prisons, Warns Against Dangerous Migration

The Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has announced the evacuation of over 956 Nigerians from Libya in the first quarter of 2025.

Naija News reports the evacuation was facilitated by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Nigeria and the National Commission For Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons (NCRMI).

In a statement issued on Monday by NIDCOM’s Director of Media, Public Relations, and Protocols, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, the breakdown of the returnees shows that 683 were females, 132 males, 87 children, and 54 infants. The returnees were brought back home in six separate tranches from January to March 2025.

The trips included the following arrivals: 152 on January 28, 145, 180, and 159 on February 11, 19, and 25, respectively, and 144 and 176 on March 4 and 18.

Dabiri-Erewa reiterated the Commission’s ongoing advice to Nigerians to avoid perilous migration routes, particularly through Libya, a war-torn country facing numerous challenges.

“Because of the delicate political situation in Libya, we countlessly caution Nigerians to avoid Libya as a pathway to Europe; not just Libya but other irregular routes,” she emphasized.

She urged Nigerians to utilize legal and regular migration methods, noting that some of those rescued from Libya continue to attempt dangerous routes to reach Europe.

Dabiri-Erewa assured that the Federal Government would continue to uphold the interests, dignity, and fundamental human rights of Nigerians, both at home and in the diaspora, regardless of their socio-economic, ethno-cultural, or religious backgrounds.

She also called for collaboration with government agencies, NGOs, the media, and other stakeholders to raise awareness on the dangers of irregular migration.