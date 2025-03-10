NiDCOM Launches 2025 Comprehensive Data Mapping For Nigerians In Euroasia

The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa has stated that effective and efficient Data Mapping is critical to the Commission’s Engagements in Diaspora.

Dabiri-Erewa stated this in Abuja as the Commission kicks-off 2025 Comprehensive Data Mapping for Nigerians in Euroasia.

She called on Nigerians across the Euroasia region to register on the Commission’s Data Mapping Portal, which serves as a significant step towards making diaspora voting a reality.

Dabiri-Erewa emphasised that enabling Nigerians in the diaspora to vote has been a long-standing priority for NiDCOM.

“every Nigerian of voting age, irrespective of location, deserves a voice in Nigeria’s democratic process, especially Nigerian diasporas, powerful agents of National Development,” she said.

She stressed that one of the major setbacks to diaspora voting is the lack of credible data on Nigerians living abroad, hence the emphasis on registration on the portal.

The NIDCOM CEO described the initiative as a major step towards stronger engagement with Nigerians in that region.

The NiDCOM Chairman/CEO, commended the Council of Nigerian Association Presidents in Australia (CONAPA) for their collaboration and forward-thinking efforts to foster partnerships that benefit both Nigeria and host countries.

She also expressed enthusiasm about participating in upcoming diaspora events in Euroasia, encouraging Nigerians there to spotlight their projects and achievements.

Dabiri-Erewa reaffirmed NiDCOM’s commitment to working closely with Nigerians in the diaspora, especially in Euroasia, and applauded the Commission’s Technology Transfer and Innovation (TTI) Department for driving innovative solutions in diaspora engagement.