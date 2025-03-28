Good Govt Policies Will Discourage Japa – Dabiri-Erewa

The Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has called for more strategic communication in managing migration and engaging the diaspora.

Naija News reports that Dabiri-Erewa said the government has a big role to play if issues of migration would be addressed.

She stated this at the 6th International Conference on Communication and Development in Africa at Nasarawa State University, Keffi, with the theme, ‘Japa: Communicating Migration, Diaspora and Africa’s Development’.

The Conference, organized by Institute of Strategic and Development Communication (ISDEVCOM), brought together the academia, policy makers, and media Professionals to discuss Africa’s migration challenges and opportunities, and how better communication can improve diaspora engagement.

NiDCOM Chairman noted that the increasing exodus of Nigerians impacts on national development, but can be reversed through good governance policies of government.

Represented by the Secretary to the Commission, Sule Yakubu Bassi, she stressed the need to rewrite the narrative of brain drain to brain gain and brain circulation for development.

“Instead of focusing only on the challenges of Japa, we should ask: How can governments communicate migration policies better? What role does the media play in shaping the conversation? How can the diaspora contribute beyond remittances? What policies will encourage skilled Nigerians to return?” She said.

Dabiri-Erewa highlighted that in the last five years, diaspora remittances have injected about 90 billion dollars into Nigeria’s economy, yet she urged for more diaspora involvement beyond financial support, through investment, mentorship, and skills transfer.

She urged the media to promote balanced reportage, ensuring both the benefits and challenges of migration are highlighted.

The Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Binta Adamu Bello, represented by the Director Legal, Ijeoma Amugo, advised against irregular migration and human trafficking.

The Deputy Head of Delegation, European Union and ECOWAS, Zissmos Vergos, stressed that while migration is natural, it must be structured for mutual benefits. He also urged the media to help dispel unrealistic expectations of life abroad.

On his part, the Vice Chancellor of Nasarawa State University, Prof. Sa’adatu Hassan Liman, acknowledged the rising number of young Africans migrating in search of better opportunities and praised ISDEVCOM for creating space for these discussions.