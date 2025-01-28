Neymar Ends Contract With Al-Hilal, To Move Back To Brazil

Brazilian footballer, Neymar officially ended his 18-month stint in Saudi Arabia on Monday, as Al-Hilal announced the mutual termination of his contract.

The club expressed their gratitude to Neymar for his contributions during his time there, wishing him success in the next chapter of his career.

The 32-year-old forward, who previously starred for Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, made only seven appearances for Al-Hilal after joining in August 2023, despite a reported annual salary of around $104 million.

Unfortunately, his time at the club was marred by injuries. Just two months after his arrival, Neymar suffered a ruptured cruciate ligament in his left knee during a World Cup qualifier for Brazil in October 2023, which sidelined him for a year.

Though he made a brief comeback in October and November, a subsequent hamstring injury has prevented him from returning to the pitch, and he is now focused on preparing for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Al-Hilal’s head coach, Jorge Jesus, recently remarked on Neymar’s situation, acknowledging the challenges he has faced in maintaining the high level of play expected of him.

While he has drawn interest from various MLS teams in the United States, reports indicate that Santos, the club where Neymar first gained prominence, is considering bringing him back to Brazil. A return home could provide a fitting end for Neymar, who stands as Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 79 goals in 127 matches.

Neymar began his notable career at Santos, netting 107 goals in 177 appearances before moving to Barcelona in 2013. There, he flourished alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, culminating in a Champions League title in 2015. He also played a pivotal role in Brazil’s gold medal victory at the 2016 Rio Olympics, solidifying his status as a football icon.

His record transfer to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 for 220 million euros ($230 million) further established Neymar’s legacy. During his time with PSG, he won five Ligue 1 titles and, alongside Kylian Mbappe, led the team to the Champions League final in the 2019-2020 season.