Ex-Speaker Mamora Urges Lagos Assembly’s First Female Speaker, Meranda To Learn From Obasa’s Downfall

Former Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker, Olorunnimbe Mamora, has advised the newly sworn-in Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mojisola Meranda, to steer clear of mistakes that led to the removal of her predecessor, Mudashiru Obasa.

Mamora, who served as a Minister under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, emphasized that leadership requires fairness, accountability, and transparency to succeed.

Mamora’s remarks came during an interview with Vanguard following Meranda’s formal assumption of the role.

Meranda’s leadership follows Obasa’s ousting on January 13, 2025, by 32 out of 40 Assembly members over allegations of misconduct and financial mismanagement.

Mamora, a seasoned lawmaker and former Senator, commended Lagos for achieving a historic milestone by having its first female Speaker, describing it as a step toward gender equality and a victory for women across the state.

However, he stressed that Meranda must justify her position through exemplary performance and adherence to the expectations of her colleagues, the Assembly, and the people of Lagos.

Gender Milestone in Lagos Leadership

Mamora celebrated Meranda’s appointment as Lagos’ first female Speaker, calling it a milestone in gender equality.

The former Speaker said, “I think Lagos state already has something to bask in. I think more than any other state in this country, Lagos State has produced more prominent deputy governors than any other state, to the best of my knowledge, if I am right, in this country.

“So, that’s a good thing. In some other states, there are some states of the country that have produced female speakers, which Lagos has not produced until now.

“So, again, I said it’s a plus. Lagos State has now come into the fold of states with a female Speaker, so that’s a plus. Gender equality, yes, gender sensitivity, whichever way you put it.

“That is, it’s not just enough to say, oh, we have produced a female speaker; what is more important is for the holder of that office now, who happens to be a female, to now justify that position.”

Setting Leadership Priorities

Mamora noted that Meranda’s primary assignment is to provide leadership that inspires confidence among her colleagues.

He emphasized that her success as Speaker is intrinsically tied to how well she manages relationships and decision-making within the Assembly.

According to him, “Now, she has been given a chance. As Yoruba would say, “Ise lama bi ni wa, aki nbani se ise,” meaning you only help someone to get a job. You don’t do that job for the person.

“So, it’s now time for her to do the job in line with the people’s expectations. And first, the first expectation is the expectation of his colleagues, I mean, of her colleagues.

“Because she has been, she has been called upon to serve as a leader of the Lagos State. That is the first assignment. She’s been called to provide leadership for the Legos State.

“So, that’s the first assignment for her, which is to justify that leadership call on her. That’s the first thing. And, of course, once she does that well, she will be satisfied with the assignment that the entire state has given her as Speaker of Legos State House of Assembly. The Assembly is a representation of the people of the state.

“Secondly, she is also to justify the women folk. Because yes, many women were dancing and rejoicing, and yes, we had also arrived. But she also needs to explain the expectations of those women in the states, the women of Legos State. She must also work hard to justify the joy of having a female speaker.”

Avoiding the Pitfalls of Predecessors

Highlighting lessons from her predecessor’s removal, Mamora urged Meranda to tread carefully, especially in matters of financial accountability and interpersonal relations.

The former Speaker identified alleged misconduct, financial mismanagement, and unfairness as key accusations against the ousted Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, and warned Meranda to steer clear of similar mistakes.

“Thirdly, is to ensure that the pit into which her predecessor fell, she must not fall into the same pit or put differently. In the legislature, we talk about banana peels.

“Banana peel, you step on it, it slips. So, you should not step on a banana peel. What does she need to do? Let her look at those allegations against her predecessor. In that statement, as read out, the colleagues talked of high-handedness, financial misappropriation, or whatever. They spoke of unfairness to their colleagues.

“They talked of intimidation. So, she should have a look at those things. And when she looks at those things, what does she do? She must ensure that she does not do similar things that her predecessor was accused of. Of course, if those allegations are true,” he said.

Continuous Reality Checks

Mamora also emphasized the importance of humility and self-assessment. He encouraged the new Speaker to seek feedback from her colleagues, including those who may not support her.

“Fourthly, I think she needs to constantly, and I repeat, continually do what I call reality checks.

“You see, my faith, the faith I profess is Christianity. Our Lord Jesus Christ, at some point, called his disciples and asked what people think of me; that is a reality check.

“Call your colleagues regularly and ask how I am doing on this assignment. You can even go to the most hostile or seen as unfriendly to you and ask for advice and assessment. Converse with them individually.

“They are your colleagues, not an enemy or less critical. You are all elected into the house. I do visit colleagues individually during my tenure. That is a relationship. Those were the things I was doing as a speaker, and I never looked back, but it paid out. By the grace of God, I never felt threatened.

“You can’t be perfect; you should be fair and be seen to be fair, just and be template. Respect your colleagues and equality. You must constantly remind yourself of that reality,” he advised.

Financial Accountability and Transparency

Mamora recounted his tenure as Speaker and how he prioritized transparency in financial matters.

He recommended that Meranda adopt similar practices to ensure trust and efficiency in the Assembly’s operations.

“Finally, financial accountability and transparency should be her watchword. I put in place a fund management committee during my tenure to manage whatever funds were available for the house. The committee will determine and prioritize projects that align with our agenda.

“The committee will come up with recommendations and have closed-door parliamentary meetings where the chairman of the committee will present, and the house as a whole will pass, and I, as a speaker, sign for approval as the head. That is transparency. And I have my record of financial disbursement from the collective tools of the house. That was why I had a smooth tenure by God’s grace,” he said.

Mastery of Rules and Cordiality with the Executive

Mamora highlighted the importance of understanding legislative rules and maintaining good relationships with other arms of government.

He advised Meranda to become well-versed in parliamentary procedures and the Constitution to maintain authority and avoid being outmaneuvered on the Assembly floor.

“And also, as a leader, the Speaker should know that they know. That means she has to read. Master your rules and Constitution so that your colleagues cannot bamboozle you on the floor of the house. That will give confidence.

“So, when any member is going out the way, you use the proper instrumentality of the rules to call them to order. You must be conversant with the Constitution. There is so much to do.

“Then again, and very important, you must maintain cordiality with the executive arm. There has to be cordiality. Because respect begets respect, you respect the Governor, and the Governor will respect you back; the same goes for the chief judge, commissioner, clerk, and even staff of the Assembly, as well as journalists. Respect is mutual and reciprocal,” the former Minister added.

Leadership Is Temporary

In closing, Mamora reminded Meranda that her position is temporary and urged her to approach her role with humility and gratitude.

“Also, constantly remind yourself that the position is transient, temporary. Even life is transient. It’s just for a while.

“Above all, put God first. The fact that you are there does not necessarily mean you are the best among your colleagues, but you are just the most favored at the time. Have the fear of God, and you will not fall on banana peels,” he concluded.