Obasa Describes Eid-El-Fitr As A Period Of Spiritual Revival

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has described the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations as a period of spiritual revival.

In a statement issued by his media office on Sunday, Obasa extended his warm wishes to Muslims across the country and the diaspora, congratulating them on the successful completion of the one-month Ramadan fast.

Obasa emphasized the importance of using the festive period wisely, as it offers an opportunity for spiritual renewal and reflection.

He encouraged Nigerians to continue practicing the lessons learned during Ramadan, such as patience, compassion, and charity, well beyond the festive season.

“As we celebrate with excitement and enthusiasm, let us remember that Eid al-Fitr is a moment of thanksgiving, joy, and spiritual renewal.

“Importantly, let us hold on to the spirits of love, tolerance, kindness, and compassion that we learned in the holy month,” Obasa said in the statement.

The Speaker also took the opportunity to urge Nigerians both at home and abroad to continue offering support and prayers for the country and its leadership.

He expressed confidence in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to advancing Nigeria’s progress, prosperity, and peaceful co-existence.

Obasa further reiterated, “In President Tinubu, we have a leader who is committed to the progress, prosperity, and peaceful co-existence of all. All we need to do as a people is support and pray for him. I do not doubt that his visionary leadership and Renewed Hope blueprint will guide Nigeria back to the right path.”