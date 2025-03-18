Court To Decide On Legality Of Obasa’s Removal From Office

Justice Yetunde Pinheiro of the Ikeja High Court has reserved judgment in the suit filed by the reinstated Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, challenging the legality of his initial removal as Speaker.

The case, which has garnered considerable attention, centres on the allegations of fraud, high-handedness, abuse of office, and gross misconduct that led to Obasa’s ousting from the position.

The judgment was deferred after Justice Pinheiro heard not less than 15 preliminary applications from the respondents in the case.

These applications were presented by the defence team, which includes some members of the state assembly and former speaker Mojisola Meranda.

After the hearing, the judge announced that the date for the delivery of the judgment would be communicated to the parties involved at a later date.

At the beginning of the hearing, Prof. Joshua Olatoke (SAN), who represented Obasa, argued that the court should assume jurisdiction over the case.

Olatoke contended that the action taken by the assembly on January 13, when the lawmakers convened during a recess, was improper, as neither Obasa nor the majority leader were properly notified.

The majority leader, Olatoke emphasized, had the authority to reconvene any session during the legislative recess.