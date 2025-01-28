Boko Haram Terrorist Arrested In Taraba

A suspected Boko Haram terrorist, Gambo Grema, has been reportedly captured in Taraba State by troops of the Nigerian Army.

The suspect was arrested during recent operations carried out by the 6 Brigade of the Nigerian Army in conjunction with Sector 3 of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS).

In a statement released to the media on Tuesday, the acting spokesperson for the Brigade, Captain Oni Olubodunde, noted that the troops achieved a notable milestone in enhancing security in Taraba State by detaining the individual suspected of affiliation with the Boko Haram terrorist organization.

According to him, Grema, also known as Gamboi, was apprehended on January 26, 2025, in the town of Mai-Hula, within the Bali Local Government Area of the state, based on reliable intelligence.

During preliminary interrogations, Grema allegedly confessed to being involved in a Boko Haram network that had penetrated Taraba State.

“Their objective was to engage in kidnapping for ransom to fund terrorist activities and establish a new operational cell in the region.

“Grema also revealed that members of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) were working alongside them to execute other criminal operations,” the statement read.

The Commander of the 6 Brigade Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, praised the successful outcome of the operation, highlighting the brigade’s steadfast dedication to combating terrorism and safeguarding the well-being of citizens.

He expressed confidence in the army’s determination to uphold peace and stability in the area and encouraged ongoing collaboration among security forces in the battle against terrorism.