YouTuber Jake Paul Wishes To Face Anthony Joshua

YouTube star-turned-boxer Jake Paul has expressed a keen interest in stepping into the ring with former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

Following his impressive victory over boxing legend Mike Tyson, Jake Paul’s ambition to transition into the heavyweight division has become more prominent.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Paul’s promotional partner, Nakisa Bidarian, shed light on this exciting prospect. “Jake’s feedback to me was, ‘I want to do that fight. Not now. But I want to do that.’ He is aiming to be a world champion at cruiserweight,” Bidarian shared.

Paul’s career has already challenged traditional norms in the boxing world, and a matchup against Joshua or other heavyweight contenders such as Daniel Dubois would certainly push new boundaries.

Bidarian emphasized that the motivation behind these potential fights is not driven by financial gain—Paul has been a millionaire since he was 18—but rather to explore the limits of what is achievable in the sport and to create memorable moments that resonate with fans.

“Jake weighed in at 227lbs for the Tyson fight but typically walks around at 215lbs,” Bidarian noted. “In the right environment and framework, he’s eager to exceed expectations. It’s about creating experiences that make people say, ‘Wow, that really happened.’”

Paul’s ambitions come at a time of speculation regarding Joshua’s boxing future. Former unified light-welterweight world champion Amir Khan recently advised Joshua to prioritize a highly anticipated match with Tyson Fury before considering retirement.

“Joshua should wait for the big fight against Tyson Fury,” Khan told New Zealand Daily. “AJ has achieved a great deal in boxing… but concluding his career with a fight against Fury could be a remarkable way to go out.”

Joshua, who has earned over $200 million throughout his career, is currently in recovery from injuries sustained during his knockout loss to IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois in September. Promoter Eddie Hearn has indicated that Joshua is not expected to return to the ring before May 2024.