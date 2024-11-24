Thieves Steal Two Cows Worth ₦1.9 Million From Oyo Church, Celebration Plans In Jeopardy

Suspected thieves have made away with two cows valued at ₦1.9 million from the Celestial Church of Christ (CCC) Testimony Parish in Egbeda, Oyo State.

The cows were intended for the church’s annual adult harvest Thanksgiving celebration.

The incident occurred on November 11, just days before the celebration scheduled for November 17. In a post on its official Facebook page, the church disclosed that the cows, purchased specifically for the event, had been stolen from its premises.

Efforts to locate the stolen animals have so far been unsuccessful, and the church has now turned to its congregation and well-wishers for support.

The church wrote, “Dear Celestians and The General public, This 2 Huge Cows was stolen where it was Tied in The Church Premises at CCC Testimony parish Elerumoke Area, Egbeda, Iyana Ajia and its meant for slaughter for the 9th adult harvest thanksgiving of the church coming up this Sunday 17th November 2024.

“We hereby solicit for your prayer for quick recovery of this harvest thanksgiving sacrificial materials.

“Anybody with useful information on how to recover these cows or any means of assistance to make the harvest thanksgiving a beautiful one should contact the parish shepherd.”