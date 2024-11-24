‘Sins Of Alleged Biafra Prime Minister, Simon Ekpa’

The arrest of Simon Ekpa, the self-proclaimed Prime Minister of the Biafra Government in Exile (BRGIE), by Finnish authorities last Thursday has reignited questions about his controversial role in the Biafra agitation movement.

Born on March 21, 1985, in Ohaukwu, Ebonyi State, Ekpa has emerged as a polarising figure within the ongoing struggle for Biafra’s secession.

His activities have drawn accusations from various quarters, including the Nigerian government, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), and civil society groups.

According to Vanguard, Ekpa faces allegations of inciting violence in the southeast region of Nigeria. His faction has been accused of financing and coordinating attacks carried out by unknown gunmen and armed groups responsible for widespread unrest in Igboland.

The IPOB, under whose umbrella Ekpa initially rose to prominence, has distanced itself from him, accusing him of manipulating and coercing followers, engaging in cult-like practices, and mismanaging funds intended for the organisation.

The Nigerian government has also linked Ekpa to terrorism, alleging that he has been financing violent activities in the southeast and promoting secessionist violence.

Officials claim he has been instrumental in encouraging attacks attributed to unknown gunmen, further destabilising the region.

Following the killings in the South-East by unknown gunmen and inciting statements by Ekpa, in 2023, Kanu had to write a letter from detention, telling Ekpa to stop issuing sit-at-home orders in the region.

Kanu, in a handwritten letter to Ekpa, asked the agitator to make a public announcement acknowledging receipt of the order from him.

Aloy Ejimakor, special counsel to Kanu, posted copies of the handwritten letter from the IPOB leader on his verified Twitter handle.

The letter read: “Simon (Ekpa), this is a direct order from me. I hereby instruct you to desist from calling for any sit-at-home henceforth.

“Equally refrain from antagonising governors or persons in political positions because you are not in a position to know what they are doing on my behalf.

“I am ordering you to make a public announcement to the effect that you are in receipt of a direct order from me to cancel any pending or future sit-at-home order at the moment.

“I embarked on this movement to liberate our people, not to enslave them. I despise and will despise any person or entity that wishes to inflict unnecessary hardship on our people.

“I have authorised Aloy (Ejimakor) to issue a press statement if you fail to make this announcement on your platform.”

But a defiant Ekpa dismissed the letter, describing it as the handiwork of ‘’Islamic SSS.’’

“As the prime minister of Biafra under the leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, I call on all Biafrans to disregard the fake letter coming from the SSS. We can’t take any order from the Islamic SSS and that is final,” Ekpa said.