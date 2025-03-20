Nnamdi Kanu Strengthens Defense As Ex-Attorney General Of The Federation Joins Legal Team

Former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) Kanu Agabi (SAN) and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Uchenna Njoku have joined the legal team defending Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Agabi, a former Senator and two-time Attorney-General of the Federation, is expected to lead Kanu’s legal team, which is currently headed by IPOB’s Special Counsel, Barrister Aloy Ejimakor, according to a source familiar with the case.

The source confirmed to SaharaReporters that Kanu has retained his existing legal team, which includes Maxwell Opara and Nnaemeka Ejiofor, ensuring a comprehensive defense strategy as his trial resumes.

Kanu, who was controversially renditioned from Kenya in June 2021, remains in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS). His next court appearance is scheduled for Friday, March 21, before Justice James Omotosho of Federal High Court 7 in Abuja.

The latest developments follow a judicial reshuffle in Kanu’s case.

Naija News reports that Kanu’s trial would start afresh after the recusal of Justice Binta Murtala-Nyako, the former presiding judge. Initially overseen by Justice Nyako, the case was reassigned to Justice Omotosho after Kanu and Ejimakor publicly called for a change in judicial oversight. This request was made after an unsuccessful attempt to return the case to Justice Nyako.