Rivers APC Holds Congress Despite Court Injunction

The Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), led by Tony Okocha, held its party congresses on Saturday, describing the process as peaceful despite a court order restraining the party from conducting the exercise.

The congresses were reportedly monitored by officials from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Department of State Services (DSS), and the police.

The development comes after a Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, presided over by Justice G.V. Obomanu, issued an interim injunction on Wednesday, barring the APC from conducting its congresses.

The order followed a suit filed by three aggrieved party members — Okwudili Ndike, Peace Oganu, and Samuel Uchegbule — who alleged that they had paid for nomination forms but were excluded from obtaining them.

Despite the court ruling, the congresses proceeded, with the APC Caretaker Committee Chairman, Tony Okocha, commending the process.

In a statement issued by the APC Publicity Secretary in Ikwerre Local Government Area, Jacobs Chimezie, Okocha was reported to have monitored the congress at the council after casting his vote in his home LGA of Obio-Akpor.

Okocha also thanked the party leaders in Ikwerre LGA for their large turnout and urged them to remain committed to the APC’s vision.

The statement said party stakeholders from Ikwerre LGA who were present at the Local Government Congress included the State Publicity Secretary of APC Rivers State, Chibike Ikenga; former Member representing Ikwerre/Emohua Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Chidi Wihioka; Ezemoye Ezekiel Amadi; Dr. Anosike Joseph Orduwa; Emma Amadi; Dr. Steve Worgu; Chizi Nyeomasila; Obinna Ekem; Charles Wobodo; among others.