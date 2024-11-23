Nigerians In Finland Panic Over Arrest Of IPOB Leader Simon Ekpa

The arrest and detention of separatist leader, Simon Ekpa in Finland have sparked panic among Nigerians residing in the European country.

Ekpa, a prominent figure in the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has been linked to the group’s controversial activities. Sources indicate that Nigerians in Finland are apprehensive about commenting on his arrest due to fears of reprisal attacks.

A Nigerian community leader, who spoke to Punch on the condition of anonymity, revealed that the Igbo community in Finland had been deeply affected by the actions of IPOB.

Simon Ekpa, who resides in Finland, has been a vocal proponent of Biafra’s secession and has faced criticism for his inflammatory rhetoric, which has been linked to unrest in parts of Nigeria.

He said, “Everyone is afraid to speak about Ekpa’s arrest. The key people in Finland and the Igbo community at large are not ready to lend their voices either.”

The source noted that some persons were being accused of reporting Ekpa to the police and were being threatened.

“A particular person they accused now, they’re after him. This happened before he (Ekpa) was even remanded—what will happen when they imprison him? Everyone is afraid. These people are very deadly,” the source said.

Another resident, who also asked not to be identified, said there was tension among Nigerians in the country.

The resident said, “People don’t want to speak about Ekpa for fear of being hunted by his followers. We believe that they will hunt whoever comes out to talk about their leader. But the Finnish Government is trying to get rid of the situation.”