Nnamdi Kanu: NJC Speaks On IPOB Leader Getting Released By CJN

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has refuted claims that the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, instructed the immediate release and repatriation of Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), to Kenya.

In a statement released to the media on Thursday, the council characterized the report as a fabrication by the author, emphasizing that the CJN is not involved in Kanu’s situation.

The Council calls on the public to dismiss this false narrative, as stated in the announcement signed by Kemi Ogedengbe, the NJC’s Deputy Director of Information.

“The Council wishes to state that the media report is false and figment of imagination of the writer, as there are no Court proceedings, decision or judgment where such statements ascribed to His Lordship was made.

“The Council categorically emphasizes that the Hon CJN neither preside over any Case of Kanu at the Apex Court, where jurisdiction issue was argued nor makes any such pronouncement.

“His Lordship, the Hon CJN never wrote any formal letter to the Kenya Government or Kenya High Commission apologising on the issue of arrest of Nnamdi Kanu and trial,” the statement reads.

Kanu Schedule To Appear In Court Friday

Naija News reports that Kanu, who is facing a seven-count treasonable felony charge brought by the federal government, is set to appear in the Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday, March 21, 2025.

He will present a new plea before Justice James Omotosho, the newly assigned judge, after the previous judge, Justice Binta Nyako, stepped down from the case due to Kanu’s claims of bias.

Alloy Ejimakor, the legal representative for the beleaguered IPOB leader, commended the Chief Justice of Nigeria for his prompt action that resulted in the reassignment of Kanu’s case, despite the initial reluctance of the Chief Judge of the High Court, Justice John Tsoho, to make such a change.

Kanu was initially apprehended in Lagos on October 14, 2015, upon his return from the United Kingdom. On April 25, 2017, Justice Nyako granted him bail on health grounds after he had spent approximately 18 months in detention. Following the fulfillment of the bail conditions, he was released from Kuje prison on April 28, 2017.

However, during the trial, Kanu fled the country after a military operation at his residence in Afara Ukwu Ibeku, Umuahia, Abia State, which resulted in the deaths of several of his supporters. He was subsequently re-arrested in Kenya on June 19, 2021, and was extraordinarily extradited back to Nigeria by security forces on June 27, 2021.

As a result of these events, the trial court remanded him in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) on June 29, 2021, where he has remained since. On April 8, 2022, the trial court dismissed eight of the original 15 charges brought against him by the federal government, determining that those allegations were unfounded.

On October 13, 2022, the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal mandated the immediate release of Kanu from detention and annulled the charges against him.

Dissatisfied with this ruling, the Federal Government appealed to the Supreme Court and requested that the appellate court suspend the enforcement of its judgment while the appeal was being considered.

In its ruling on December 15, 2023, the Supreme Court overturned the decision of the appellate court, allowing the Federal Government to proceed with the prosecution of the IPOB leader on the existing seven-count charge.