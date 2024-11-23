Fire Guts LAUTECH Teaching Hospital

An inferno at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Teaching Hospital in Ogbomoso, Oyo State, on Saturday destroyed properties worth millions of naira.

Naija News understands that the fire broke out in the early hours of the day, affecting the hospital’s Emergency and Accident Unit.

It is reported that the blaze originated around 5 a.m. in a pediatric consultant’s office, with an electrical spark being the suspected cause.

The fire led to the loss of equipment, books, engines, and electronic devices, as well as damage to the roofs and ceilings of the impacted unit.

According to sources, 16 patients were evacuated from the ward to ensure their safety.

The hospital’s Public Relations Officer, Omotayo Ogunleye, confirmed the incident and noted that normal operations have resumed at the facility.

“Yes, it is true. It is a minor incident. But, normal activities have resumed in the hospital,” the Nation quoted Ogunleye saying.

The statement added: “The management of the institution wishes to state that the fire incident that occurred early this morning (Saturday), as carried out by some news media, was put out without any remarkable damage to the hospital.

“Noting that no human damage was recorded in the incident, the management wishes to state that an investigation is still ongoing with regard to the cause of the incident.

“At the moment, light has been restored, and work activities have resumed in the section where the fire incident took place.

“The management wishes to thank all staff, the state fire service, and all other well-wishers for their concerns and prompt response. The fire incident raised no cause for alarm. Everyone is advised to go about their normal daily activities without fear.”