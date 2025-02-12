LAUTECH Lecturers Commences Strike Over Unpaid Salaries

Clinical lecturers at Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) in Ogbomoso initiated an indefinite strike on Wednesday due to the non-payment of their salaries as per the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure.

The strike action was confirmed in a statement released by the Chairman of the LAUTECH Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria, Ruth Ilori, and Secretary, Abraham Akinbola.

The lecturers indicated that this action was taken after a 21-day ultimatum given to the university authorities lapsed without the full implementation of the salary structure.

“The action became necessary following the failure of the authorities to meet our demands after the ultimatum. Only universities in the South-West have failed to comply with the payment structure, leading to brain drain and setbacks in medical education,” the statement read.

The lecturers called on relevant stakeholders to intervene urgently, warning that continued neglect of their demands could further destabilise medical education in the country.

Meanwhile, last week, the Edo State Government dismissed claims that local government workers are being owed salaries due to an alleged crisis in the councils.

In a press statement to Naija News on Monday, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Monday Okpebholo, Fred Itua, described the rumours as false, mischievous, and intended to mislead the public.

He urged Edo residents to ignore the speculation, attributing it to mischief-makers envious of the successes recorded by Governor Monday Okpebholo’s administration since assuming office in November 2024.

Reaffirming the state government’s commitment to workers’ welfare, Itua clarified that no government worker, including local government employees, is owed any salary.

“All payments, including that of January 2025, have been made in full,” he emphasized.

Despite challenges in allocation payments caused by the ongoing legal dispute between the state and some embattled local government chairmen, the government stated that it has continued to pay local government workers without fail.