Igbos Should Boycott Arise TV Unless Abati Apologizes – IPOB Lawyer

The Indigenous People of Biafra lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, has called on Ndigbo to boycott Arise TV until its anchor, Reuben Abati, apologizes for the alleged anti-Igbo statement.

Naija News reported that the former Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Reuben Abati, recounted during a morning programme how a former minister could not buy land for his wife in Igbo land.

Abati’s statement that Ndigbo does not sell land to non-indigenes generated condemnation from the people of the South East region. Most X users of Igbo extraction accused Abati of committing ethnic bigotry against the group.

In reaction on Friday, on his X handle, Ejiofor alleged that he had taken on the former presidential spokesman at other time for his alleged anti-Igbo statement.

“When I confronted Abati frontally on a live television interview (TheMorningShow) a few years back about his deep-rooted hatred for Igbos and our struggle for freedom from enslavement within Nigeria’s political arrangement, I was fully seized of the disturbing facts of his ethnic bigotry. It is inborn in him; thank God he could not hide it any longer,” he narrated.

The IPOB lawyer demanded Arise TV’s owner, Nduka Obaigbena, mandate Abati to apologize to Ndigbo. He called on South East indigenes to boycott the station if Abati failed to tender a public apology.

“Reuben Abati must tender an unreserved public apology to Ndi Igbo, but if Nduka Obaigbena condones his anti-Igbo sentiment (Igbophobia), then, this should be a convenient point for Igbos to boycott, in its totality, the promoting of all programmes on Arise TV platforms,” Ejiofor stated.