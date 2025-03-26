‘Your Statement Is Defamatory’ – Reuben Abati Tackles Atiku Over Allegations Against Akpabio

Nigerian journalist, Rueben Abati, has berated former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, over allegation of corruption levelled against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

Naija News reports that Atiku, during an interview with Nigerian journalist, Adesuwa Giwa-Osagie, on the program Untold Stories, said Akpabio is not only corrupt but also has a history of abusing women.

Reacting to the statement, Reuben Abati, during ARISE Television’s Morning Show, described Atiku’s statement as defamatory.

Abati stated that Akpabio can ask Atiku to prove the allegation of corruption against him, having not been convicted in that regard.

Meanwhile, Atiku has addressed his decision not to select the current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, as his running mate in the 2023 election, stating that he has no regrets about the decision.

In a forthcoming interview for the television show Untold Stories with Adesuwa Giwa-Osagie, which is set to air today but was obtained by Daily Trust, Atiku responded to questions regarding the leadership crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that followed his choice.

Many observers speculated that the decision to overlook Wike, who had led a rebellion within the PDP along with five other governors, contributed to Atiku’s loss in the election. Wike later boasted about working against Atiku and delivering Rivers State for President Bola Tinubu.

When asked if he regretted not picking Wike, Atiku responded firmly: “No, not at all.”

Atiku explained that his decision was rooted in the process followed within the party, recalling the criticism he faced in 2019 for allegedly failing to consult widely when selecting Peter Obi as his running mate.

Atiku shared that after securing the PDP ticket in Port Harcourt, he consulted with former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who advised him to pick a running mate from the South-East instead of the South-West.