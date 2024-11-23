‘He Was Nursing Ambition For Something’ – Soludo Recounts Last Discussion With Late Ifeanyi Ubah

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, has recalled his last conversation with the late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.

Naija News recalls that Ubah, who was Anambra South Senator, died in the United Kingdom, UK, on July 27 at the age of 52 years.

During the funeral service held at St. Peter Claver Parish, Umuanukam Otolo, Nnewi, Anambra State, on Friday, Soludo said the late lawmaker was nursing an ambition for something.

Soludo said he was waiting for Emeka Offor to set a date for their meeting when he learnt of Ubah’s death.

He said, “I still remember when we met sometime in May this year, and I asked him that it seems he was nursing an ambition for something and he told me that he also would want to be part of it.

“And he also said that the only way out is for Sir Emeka Offor to convene a meeting at our instance.

“Then later, Emeka Offor also echoed the same thing, and we both agreed, and it was that meeting that we were still waiting for before someone sent me a message about his death.

“I did not believe it, until a senator called to tell me.

“I then called his wife and she confirmed it but that was not what we discussed and agreed on.

“And I ask him, is this what we discussed?”