EFCC Arraigns REA Director Over Alleged ₦223.4 Million Fraud

The Director of Human Resources Management at the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Suleiman Garba Bulkwang, has been arraigned before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court in Abuja by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Naija News understands that Bulkwang is facing five counts of fraud related to the criminal diversion of funds and money laundering, amounting to ₦223,412,909.

According to the nation’s anti-graft agency, Bulkwang, during his tenure as Director of Human Resources Management at REA in July 2023, misappropriated ₦45,000,000.00 (Forty-Five Million Naira) from funds that had been deposited into the accounts of Dammy Gold Programme Ltd, World Class Business, Green Haven Company, and De-Sam Rose – Base Ltd by consultants working for REA.

Bulkwang, however, has pleaded “not guilty” to all charges presented against him.

Count one of his charges reads, “That you, SULEIMAN GARBA BULKWANG, while being the Director of Human Resources Management of the Rural Electrification Agency, REA, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did counsel one Umaefulem Donatus Chibueze, the Managing Director of Cees Assist Resources and Brainstask Value Resources (consultants to REA) to transfer the sum of N138,123,969 (One Hundred and Thirty eight Million, One Hundred Hundred and Twenty Three Thousand, Nine Hundred and Sixty Nine Naira) out of the sum of N279,330,000.00 (Two Hundred and Seventy Nine Million, Three Hundred and Thirty Thousand Naira) paid to the consultants by REA, when you knew that the said sun of N138,123,969.000000 constituted proceed of unlawful activity and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 21 (a) of the Money Laundering Prevention and Prohibition Act 2022 and punishable under Section 18(3) of the same Act.”

Count two reads, “That you, SULEIMAN GARBA BULKWANG, while being the Director of Human Resources Management of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) sometime in July, 2023 in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, indirectly converted the sum of N45,000,000.00 (Forty-Five Milion Naira) being part of the money cumulatively paid to the bank accounts of Dammy Gold Programme Ltd, World Class Business, Green Haven Company And De-Sam Rose – Base Ltd by consultants to REA when you know that the said sum of N45,000.000 .00 constituted proceed of unlawful activity and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(b) (b) and punishable under Section 18(3) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.”

He entered a plea of “not guilty” to all charges presented against him. In the absence of both defense and prosecution counsel, Ekele Iheanacho, SAN, requested the court to set a trial date and for the defendant to be held in a correctional facility.

Justice Abdulmalik postponed the case until February 3, 2024, to address the defendant’s bail application and ordered his remand at Kuje Correctional Center.