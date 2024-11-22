Wike Is After Me, Dragged Me To DSS, IGP – Obio/Akpor LG Chair, Ihunwo

The Chairman of Obio/Akpor local government area of Rivers State, Chijioke Ihunwo, has alleged that the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, is after him for taking some decisions aimed at developing his council.

Chijioke Ihunwo said Wike petitioned him to the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and the Department of State Services (DSS).

While speaking with journalists at the Council’s headquarters, Ihunwo alleged that Nyesom Wike’s first petition against him was to DSS for petitioning him to the National Judicial Council (NJC) on an allegation that the former Rivers State governor was bribing judges for favourable judgement.

He added that the second petition to the IGP against him was because he disbanded a local vigilante group, Onelga Security Peace and Advisory Committee (OSPAC), that the former governor floated while in office.

“I have announced that the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has dragged me before the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun over my disbandment of the local vigilance group known as OSPAC.

“This is the second petition by the FCT minister, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike against me in the past one week.

“In the first petition, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike had dragged me before the DSS for petitioning him to the NJC over alleged bribery of judges,” Ihunwo said.

He explained that the disbandment of OSPAC was not his sole decision but a collective one from the security council of the LGA.

He added that he had no hidden agenda in the disbandment of OSPAC but only wanted an outfit that would serve the people of the local government and not exploit them.