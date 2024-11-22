Why I Allowed My Daughter To Get Her Navel Pierced – Bolanle Ninalowo

Popular Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo has disclosed how he supported his daughter, Aliyah when she came to him and asked if she could get her body pierced.

The actor shared the experience while speaking about his bond with his daughter.

Ninalowo in an interview with VJ Adams, said his 18-year-old daughter, initially came to him and asked if she could get her tongue pierced, but he declined and suggested that she come up with something else.

He explained that she later came back to him and asked that she would love to get her navel pierced.

The actor explained that he allowed her to pierce her navel because he wanted to bond with her. Noting that a navel ring can be taken out at any time.

Demonstrating his support, Ninalowo stated that he personally drove her to get her navel pierced and also paid for the procedure.

‘I’ve No Family, Should’ve Suspected’ – BBNaija Phyna Cries As She Drops Surname

Meanwhile, the winner of Big Brother Naija Season 7 winner, Phyna, has announced the denouncing of her family’s surname.

Born Josephina Otabor, Pyhna, on Thursday, cried that she grew up taking the surname to be the family she belonged to, but to find out she was not part of the family.

Phyna took to her X handle to make public the decision to drop of her surname, Otabor. The reality TV star disclosed she has come to know she has no family and nobody knows how and where she can call home.

She stated that she has been searching for her family, stressing that it has been rough for her.

According to her, the relationship she had with relatives in the Otabor family could have made her know she did not belong to the family.

“I am publicly dropping my family surname OTABOR… It has been proven that I actually have no family and nobody knows how I came about…. I’m still searching for answers though… it’s been rough with me lately…… I’m in a place where I can’t even describe how I feel or what to call what I’m going through rn (right now). Going up and the way I was tossed around relative…. I should suspected but guess I was too young… omo my head wan tear!!!!!!” Phyna wrote.