Nollywood Actor, Bolanle Ninolowo Reacts To Leaked Nude Video

Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo, has reacted to a leaked video of an unidentified man masturbating.

Naija News reports that the nude video circulated online on Friday, and many netizens claimed Ninalowo was the one, especially as he shares a similar tattoo with the person in the video.

In a post via Instagram on Saturday, the movie star said he had been receiving several messages and calls regarding the viral video, but he is not the person in the video, even though they share similar tattoos.

Bolanle Ninalowo said he would never disappoint himself, his family, and his fans by making such a video.

In his words, “My ears are full already, everybody is calling me, people are commenting on my page about a video that is circulating about a guy, doing his thing, having fun, enjoying himself.

“Some guy that is not Bolanle Ninalowo, that is not Makanaki and I guess having a tattoo is now wahala, I don’t know but you guys should look at my tattoo, I saw the video and I understand that the guy does have a bang but common, I respect myself too much for that and I will never disappoint myself, my family or fans like that.

“There’s a video making rounds on social media of a gentleman pleasing himself, who has an arm tattoo similar to mine. At first glance, I understand why he’s being mistaken for me, but if you take a closer look, you’ll discover that the tattoo details, our complexions and physiques are completely different. I would like to kindly ask bloggers and the public to desist from spreading the lie. I am NOT the man in the video.

“Thank you for your continuous support to my brand. We are only going bigger and higher this year!”