Nigerian actor and film producer, Bolanle Ninalowo, confessed that he was responsible for the marriage crash with his estranged wife, Bunmi.

Recall that the Nollywood actor announced on September 1, that he and Bunmi have decided to end their long-time relationship and have headed for an “irreconcilable marriage dissolution”.

The 43-year-old actor, while speaking in a recent interview on TVC, said he admitted being “mostly responsible” for the breakup with the mother of his children.

The programme host, Hojay, puzzled Ninalowo: “Were you mostly responsible for the breakup between you and your wife?”

Ninalowo replied, “Was I mostly responsible? Oh yes, I am.

“I take responsibility for everything that happens to me. What somebody else does is none of your problem. It is me.”

Ninalowo In Another Relationship?

Meanwhile, Ninalowo recently sparked relationship rumours with his divorced colleague, Damilola Adegbite, after they were spotted stepping out together barely three months after his divorce.

Naija News reports that Ninalowo got netizens talking after sharing a loved-up video of himself and Damilola working out at the gym.

The actor further fuelled dating speculations after reposting one of Damilola's Instagram posts with the caption, "Love peace and light only. Maka"

Again, in another Instagram post on Wednesday, the thespian confirmed the speculation by sharing a video of himself with Damilola with the caption, “That hateful energy – too pricy! Love doesn’t cost a thing #LovePeaceAndLightOnly. Maka #BOLDAMEE.”