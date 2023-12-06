Bolanle Ninalowo Hints At Romantic Relationship With Colleague Three Months After Marriage Crash

Three months after announcing the end of his marriage, Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo, has confirmed his romantic relationship with his colleague, Damilola Adegbite.

Naija News earlier reported that on September 1, 2023, the movie star said he was heartbroken but not shattered to announce that he and his wife, Bunmi, were going their separate ways and headed for an irreconcilable marriage dissolution.

However, Ninalowo got netizens talking after sharing a loved-up video of himself and Damilola working out at the gym.

The actor further fuelled dating speculations after reposting one of Damilola’s Instagram posts with the caption, “Love peace and light only. Maka”

A source close to the couple told LIB that Ninalowo and Damilola had been romantically involved for a while but chose to keep their relationship private until now.

The reports of the relationship earned Ninalowo a series of criticisms on social media.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the thespian confirmed the speculation by sharing a video of himself with Damilola with the caption, “That hateful energy – too pricy! Love doesn’t cost a thing #LovePeaceAndLightOnly. Maka 🦍 #BOLDAMEE ♥️.”

In another post, Bolanle said he has finally found the courage and strength to choose and fans can hate him.

He wrote: “Hate me now! I finally found the courage & strength to choose. Pain is temporary.”