Five Popular Nigerian Celebrities Who Publicly Admitted to Cheating On Their Wives

Celebrity cheating scandal is considered one of the biggest scandals in the entertainment scene as it causes buzz on the internet and trends for days or months.

Naija News reports that infidelity as a major cause of marriage breakup is not different for Nigerian celebrities, but many of their fans often feel disappointed when their favourites are caught in the web.

However, some celebrities still find their way back to their union after public apology and forgiveness; for others, it is the end of the marriage.

Below are five celebrities who admitted to cheating on their wives.

1. Yul Edochie: Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, in 2022, caused a buzz online with his marriage to his colleague, Judy Austin, after 17 years with his first wife, May Edochie.

Earlier, rumours had made rounds that Yul was dating Judy, and there were plans to marry her following the arrival of their son, Star Dike Munachimso, but he debunked it.

After eight months of the controversy, Yul tendered an apology to his first wife, May, who claimed she was unaware of her husband’s plan to take another wife.

In an Instagram post, the movie star took responsibility for his actions, stating that he didn’t go the polygamy route to disrespect May, nor did it replace her.

2. 9ice: Nigerian musician, Abolore Akande, popularly known as 9ice, was caught cheating on his wife, Olasukanmi, in 2020.

In the video, which emerged online, 9ice was seen hugging and kissing an unidentified woman in a compromising manner and jokingly called her his wife.

The ‘Gongo Aso’ crooner publicly apologised to his wife, saying he made a terrible mistake and pleaded with Nigerians to help him beg his wife.

3. Sammie Okposo: Late Nigerian singer, Sammy Okposo broke the internet on January 25, 2022, with a confession about cheating on his wife during a trip to the United States.

His confession came after a US-based lady, African Doll, accused the singer of impregnating her and telling her to abort the pregnancy.

Sammie Okposo admitted and apologised to his wife, Ozioma. He also suspended his ministerial duties until his restoration had been achieved.

4. Bolanle Ninalowo: Before the marriage of Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo, and his wife, Bunmi, crashed in 2023, the movie star, in an interview with media personality, Chude Chideonwo, opened up on his cheating scandal.

Ninalowo said he almost destroyed his marriage due to his infidelity but had to retrace his steps when he noticed he had lost control of his wife, Bunmi.

He also added that at some point, his wife began to see him as a stranger in their house.

5. 2face: In 2022, Nollywood actress, Annie Idibia, during the Young, Famous & Africa show, opened up on her husband’s cheating habits, his relationship with babymama, Pero Adeniyi and the challenges of her marriage.

2face, in a post via Instagram, apologised to Annie for messing up things in their union.