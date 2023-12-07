‘I Never Told You That’ – Bolanle Ninalowo Speaks On Finding Love With Damilola Adegbite

Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo has spoken out on the speculations of finding love and building a romantic relationship with his colleague, Damilola Adegbite.

The actor in a clarification to the speculations on his love affair with Adegbite said he at no time talked about finding love again.

Naija News recalls there had been a lot of social media buzz after reports emerged of a romantic affair between Ninalowo and Adegbite barely three months after the actor divorced his wife, Bunmi.

But speaking in a recent interview with TVC, the actor denied confirming to anyone that he had found love again.

He explained that there is a clear difference between finding love and peeping somebody, adding that what he said was that he was interested in someone but he never mentioned love.

“I never told you guys that. Who told you that? That I found love again…. No I said I was peeping somebody.

“You Nigerian ‘e de jo tori Olorun’ (I beg you in the Name of God). Peeping… Love, Peeping… Love, two different things. Peeping, marked her. You never know, Maka is a lover,” Ninalowo said.

‘I Caused The Breakup With My Ex-wife’

Ninalowo also confessed that he was responsible for the marriage crash with his estranged wife, Bunmi.

Recall that the Nollywood actor announced on September 1, that he and Bunmi have decided to end their long-time relationship and have headed for an “irreconcilable marriage dissolution”.

The 43-year-old actor, while speaking in a recent interview on TVC, said he admitted being “mostly responsible” for the breakup with the mother of his children.