Simon Ekpa: Tinubu, Ribadu Yet To Be Briefed As Defence HQ Push For Extradition; IPOB Disowns Biafra Agitator

The Federal Government of Nigeria may soon apply for the extradition of Simon Ekpa, the factional leader of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), the paramilitary wing of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Brig. Gen. Tukur Gusau, Director of Defence Information, indicated on Thursday that Ekpa, a self-proclaimed follower of IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu, should be brought back to Nigeria to face criminal charges.

Ekpa, currently based in Finland, is among 97 individuals declared wanted by the Defence Headquarters in March 2024.

Finnish authorities recently arrested Ekpa and four others on terrorism-related charges. According to Finland’s Central Criminal Police, the charges include public incitement to commit crimes with terrorist intent and financing terrorism.

International Arrest and Charges

A Finnish court ordered Ekpa’s detention based on suspicions of incitement and other terrorist activities. Finnish police claim Ekpa has used social media to incite violence in Nigeria’s South-East region, including attacks on civilians and government authorities.

Four of his associates have also been accused of financing these activities. Finnish authorities stressed the case involved significant international collaboration to address terrorism.

Tinubu Not Briefed

A presidential spokesman, Daniel Bwala, said President Bola Tinubu and the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, have yet to be briefed on the arrest of Ekpa.

“The procedure is that the (Nigerian) Embassy in Finland has to have the information and it would brief the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the minister might brief the NSA or the President,’’ he explained to The PUNCH.

Nigerian Military’s Reaction

Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Chris Musa, welcomed Ekpa’s arrest, expressing hope it would lead to his extradition and trial in Nigeria.

Maj. Gen. Edward Buba, Director of Defence Media Operations, also commended the international community for supporting Nigeria’s fight against terrorism.

“Ekpa has deeply contributed to terrorism in South-East Nigeria. His arrest is a significant step forward,” Buba stated.

IPOB Distances Itself

IPOB, however, distanced itself from Ekpa, emphasizing it has no affiliation with him or his group, Autopilot.

Emma Powerful, IPOB’s spokesman, reiterated that their focus remains on securing the release of Nnamdi Kanu, who has been detained by the Department of State Services since 2021.

He said, “We are not interested in his arrest. All we want is for the release of our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who has not committed any offence and who has been freed by the law courts. That is our concern.

“We have reiterated on several occasions that the Ekpa had no relationship with the IPOB from the formation to date and he had nothing in common with the Biafra struggle.

“For a long time, IPOB has maintained that there is nothing like autopilot in IPOB. More so, the criminal gang leader in Finland has no relationship with ESN from the formation of ESN to date or with IPOB. The authorities should stop linking IPOB with Ekpa and his group and IPOB is not interested in his arrest or whatever.

“All we want is for the Nigerian government to release our leader who has been detained for no known crime other than fighting for the liberation of his people.”

On his part, spokesman of IPOB’s Political Wing, Nwachukwu Emereonye, called for the immediate extradition of Ekpa to Nigeria to face the consequences of his actions.

He said, “We in IPOB Political Wing welcome the arrest of Simon Ekpa. His actions are unbecoming. Scores of people have been killed and properties worth billions of Naira destroyed.

“He should be handed over the Nigerian government for immediate prosecution.”

Public and Political Reactions

Ekpa’s arrest has sparked widespread reactions, with many Nigerians demanding his extradition to Nigeria.

Former aviation minister Femi Fani-Kayode lauded the arrest, describing Ekpa as a “psychopath” whose rhetoric caused the deaths of many innocent Nigerians.

Meanwhile, former presidential aide Bashir Ahmad suggested that Ekpa should face justice in Nigeria after serving his sentence in Finland.

Violence in South-East Nigeria

Ekpa has been linked to the enforcement of sit-at-home orders in the South-East, leading to violence, deaths, and economic paralysis.

Recent attacks attributed to ESN operatives include the killing of vigilantes and civilians in Anambra State.

IPOB denies involvement in these acts, accusing Ekpa of exploiting the Biafran struggle for personal gain.