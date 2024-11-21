Fani-Kayode Reacts To Arrest, Detention Of Simon Ekpa

Former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode, has described the arrest and detention of self-acclaimed Biafra Prime Minister, Simon Ekpa, as good news.

Naija News earlier reported that Ekpa and some others were arrested in Finland over alleged links with terrorism.

The court in Finland reportedly said Ekpa allegedly spread separatist propaganda on social media.

It reported that Ekpa allegedly committed the crime on 23 August 2021 in Lahti.

In addition to Ekpa, BBC reported that the Finnish National Bureau of Investigation also demanded the detention of four other men on suspicion of terrorist offences.

Reacting, FFK, in a post on his X handle, said Ekpa is not only a misguided young man but a notorious coward who drives pleasure from killing and torturing the people of the South-East.

He wrote, “The arrest and detention of one Simon Ekpa by the Finnish authorities for terrorism-related charges and inciting terrorism in Nigeria is good news.

“Not only is this misguided young man a feral psychopath, a hate-filled sociopath, a notorious coward and a man of blood but he is also a religious bigot, an unrepentant racist, an ethnic supremacist and an enemy of humanity.

“He derived pleasure from killing and torturing our people and he waged war on our nation from the safety of Finland.

“Many innocent Nigerians were killed on his orders and as a consequence of his foul and divisive rhetoric.

“I hope this serves as a lesson to others in our nation who believe that division, violence & terror are the only way forward and who have no respect for the sanctity of human life.”