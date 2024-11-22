Recruitment: Oyo Announce Schedule For Computer Based Exam For 15,000 Candidates

Governor Seyi Makinde‘s government of Oyo State has announced that approximately fifteen thousand (15,000) candidates are set to participate in the upcoming Computer-Based Test for recruitment into various positions within the civil service.

The Chairman of the Oyo State Civil Service Commission, Kamoru Abiodun Aderibigbe, disclosed details of the exercise to journalists today at his office in Ibadan.

He indicated that the examination is scheduled to take place from Monday, November 25, 2024, to Thursday, November 28, 2024.

The Chairman noted that Governor Makinde has approved the recruitment of around Nine Hundred (900) Officers across more than 60 Cadres within the Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) of the Civil Service.

Additionally, Aderibigbe mentioned that out of a total of Twenty-Two Thousand Two Hundred Thirty-Five (22,235) applications received by the Commission, fifteen thousand candidates had been deemed qualified to participate in the CBT.

He emphasized that this recruitment initiative is unprecedented in the history of Oyo State, as there has not been a similar recruitment effort in the past two decades, which has typically been conducted on a cadre basis.

“For instance, the present administration had recruited 60 Environmental Health personnel in 2020, 692 Education Officers, and 30 state Counsel in the same year, while 19 officers were recently recruited for the Ministry of Lands.

“As for the ongoing process, 22,235 applications were successfully submitted into the State government job portal, out of which roughly 15,00,0, which is about 67%, were qualified for recruitment into the cadres for which they have applied in line with the scheme of service and the parameters stated in our Tribune advertisement of 7th October 2024,” a press release made available to newsmen via Prince Dotun Oyelade, the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, quoted Aderibigbe saying.

Alh. Aderibigbe indicated that similar groups have been organized to convene at the same location, emphasizing that applicants have been categorized into two distinct groups for the purpose of competency assessment.

Individuals applying for positions as Education Officers, Environmental Health personnel, Social Welfare, and Youth will undertake their Computer-Based Test (CBT) at the Arch. Bamidele Samson CBT Center, located opposite UCH, on Monday, November 25th, and Tuesday, November 26th. Meanwhile, other candidates will complete their assessments at the Distance Learning CBT Center in Ajibode, Ibadan, on Thursday, November 28th, 2024.

He mentioned that invitations are currently being dispatched to successful candidates and encouraged those who have not yet received an invitation to check the Oyo State Government portal to confirm their eligibility based on the criteria outlined in the announcement.

Aderibigbe urged applicants to arrive at the examination centre at the specified time indicated on their individual invitation slips and bring a printed copy of both their application form and invitation slip.

In expressing gratitude to Governor Makinde for the exceptional opportunity to elevate numerous youths from poverty to prosperity through the employment of thousands, Aderibigbe urged applicants to represent the State positively.