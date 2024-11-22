Pep Guardiola Speaks On Why He Decided To Extend Contract With Man City

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has acknowledged that he initially intended for the current season to be his last at the club.

However, following a challenging period marked by four consecutive defeats, Pep Guardiola had a change of heart, emphasizing his desire not to “let the club down” during such a critical time.

In a significant development, Manchester City announced on Thursday, November 21, that Guardiola has signed a two-year contract extension, which will prolong his tenure to over a decade with the club. This decision marks an important commitment to Man City, especially amid the challenges they have faced recently.

While Guardiola has indicated that he envisions leaving the club after the current season, he felt an urgent need to reaffirm his dedication to the team during a demanding stretch of fixtures.

He said, “Since the beginning of the season, I’ve been contemplating my future.

“I believe that this season should be my final one. However, given the difficulties we have encountered over the last month, I realized that now is not the right moment for me to step away. To do so would be to let the club down.”

Furthermore, Guardiola remains resolute in his commitment to Manchester City, regardless of the ongoing legal battle the club faces with the Premier League concerning alleged financial misconduct.

As Pep Guardiola prepares for the upcoming match against Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City are battling with a legal tussle over financial breaches which could kick them out of the Premier League if found guilty.

Guardiola reiterated his unwavering loyalty to Manchester City, asserting that he would remain with the club even if the independent panel investigating the allegations ultimately finds the club guilty and consequences such as relegation were to follow.

He stated, “I made it clear six months ago when the clubs accused us of wrongdoing: even if we were relegated, I would still be here. I believe that next year, regardless of the situation, if we find ourselves in the Conference League, we will return to the Premier League. I knew that back then, and I continue to feel that way now.”