“Sometimes I Cannot Control Myself” – Pep Guardiola Admits

Manchester City’s manager, Pep Guardiola, has admitted that he does not take pride in his angry tirades during team dressing room discussions.

Pep Guardiola, who has led his team to significant successes, acknowledged that his fiery temperament often gets the best of him, stating he struggles with self-control in those heated moments.

This insight into Guardiola’s passionate management style was showcased in a teaser for City’s much-anticipated upcoming documentary, titled, “Together: 4-In-A-Row”.

In one particularly striking clip from the film, Guardiola can be seen delivering a powerful lecture to his players, declaring emphatically, “That’s why no one did four Premier Leagues in a row! That’s the reason why! Because it’s so difficult!” This moment underscores the high expectations he places on his squad and the immense pressure they face in pursuit of excellence.

The documentary, which runs for 90 minutes, delves deeper into the emotional landscape of the team, capturing various instances where Guardiola’s frustration reached a boiling point.

Two notable occasions highlighted include matches against Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace. During the encounter with Forest, Rodri was shown receiving a red card, leaving the team at a disadvantage, which further complicated their efforts on the pitch.

Subsequently, in a tense match against Crystal Palace, Phil Foden’s late concession of a penalty sent Guardiola into a fit of rage in the dressing room.

Upon reflecting on these moments, Guardiola expressed regret over how his emotions can inadvertently affect his players. He said, “I’m not proud sometimes, right after the game, when I’m angry for my emotions to pass it on to the players. I am a human being; I make mistakes, but I don’t like that.”

He continued by highlighting the challenges of managing his feelings during critical moments, particularly when the team faces adversity on the field, saying, “At that moment, being down to 10 men and then giving away an unnecessary penalty, sometimes I cannot control myself either.”