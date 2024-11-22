NPFL Updates: Bendel Insurance Lose Coach, Kano Dare Lobi, See Matchday 13 Fixtures

The Chief Coach of Bendel Insurance FC of Benin, Monday Odigie, has decided to step down from his position following the team’s challenges in the current Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season.

According to a notice shared on the club’s official social media platforms on Friday, the club will be facing Kwara United on Saturday without Coach Odigie. The decision for his resignation came after the team’s recent 3-2 loss to Rangers on Sunday evening.

The club emphasized that they are awaiting the Management’s final decision regarding the next steps, while also announcing that Matchday 13 will take place behind closed doors, according to NPFL directives, meaning no fans will be permitted in the stadium.

Kano Pillars Aim For Positive Result Against Lobi Stars

Kano Pillars have expressed their readiness and determination for the Matchday 13 fixture against Lobi Stars, set to occur at the Lafia City Stadium on Saturday.

Pillars have completed their final training session, demonstrating focus and commitment to achieving a strong performance and securing a positive result.

They are on a positive trajectory, remaining unbeaten in their last three games which left them in sixth place on the NPFL table with 18 points.

“We wrapped up our final training session in preparation for our NPFL25 Matchday 13 clash against Lobi Stars in Lafia,” Kano Pillars wrote on X.

“The team is fully focused and determined to deliver a strong performance and secure a positive result to bring back home.”

NPFL Matchday 13 fixtures and kick-off time:

Saturday, November 23

El-Kanemi Warriors Vs Akwa United

3 p.m.

Niger Tornadoes Vs Ikorodu City

4 p.m.

Bendel Vs Kwara United

4 p.m.

Enyimba Vs Sunshine Stars

Postponed

Lobi Stars Vs Kano Pillars

Heartland Vs Enugu Rangers

Sunday, November 24

Katsina United Vs Remo Stars

4 p.m.

Plateau United Vs Nasarawa United

4 p.m.

Rivers United Vs Abia Warriors

4 p.m.

Shooting Stars Vs Bayelsa United

5:30 p.m.