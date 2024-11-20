NPFL Postpones Kano Pillars Vs Enyimba Clash

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has officially announced the postponement of the highly anticipated matchday 14 clash between Kano Pillars and Enyimba.

The fixture, which was originally scheduled for Sunday, December 1, 2024, will now be postponed indefinitely.

The primary reason for this postponement stems from Enyimba’s participation in the CAF Confederation Cup.

In their upcoming schedule, Enyimba will face the formidable Egyptian side Al Masry in their opening Group D match.

Additionally, the group features other strong competitors, including the renowned Egyptian giants Zamalek and the Mozambican club Black Bull.

Meanwhile, Lobi Stars’ technical adviser, Daniel Amokachi, expressed his disappointment following his team’s narrow defeat to Sunshine Stars during a tense match on Sunday in Ijebu Ode.

Lobi Stars endured a challenging encounter, ultimately losing 1-0 to Sunshine Stars in a match that was part of the crucial matchday 12 of the NPFL season. Despite having several opportunities to score, Lobi Stars struggled to convert their chances into goals, leaving Amokachi frustrated.

In an interview with the club’s media team after the match, Amokachi lamented, “We created several scoring opportunities and had an advantage in possession, yet we were unable to capitalize on it.”

“We will conduct a thorough review of our performance, address our shortcomings, and remain determined to persevere through these challenges.”

Lobi Stars are preparing to host Kano Pillars in what promises to be a crucial encounter in the Nigeria Premier Football League, scheduled for Sunday. The match presents an opportunity for Lobi Stars to rebound after the recent setback.