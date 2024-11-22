Jose Mourinho Can’t Save Super Eagles – Chikelue Iloenyosi

Former Super Eagles and Al-Ittihad defender, Chikelue Iloenyosi, has expressed his concerns regarding the character and teamwork within the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Chikelue Iloenyosi believes that simply hiring a new coach, including a high-profile one like Jose Mourinho, may not address the deeper issues facing the men’s football national team.

In an interview with Brila.net, Iloenyosi commented on the team’s recent performances during the qualifiers for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. Although the Super Eagles already secured their place in the tournament in Morocco, there is still an expectation for the team to perform well and finish the qualifiers on a strong note.

Unfortunately, the Eagles struggled in their last two matches, managing only one point from a possible six. They played to a 1-1 draw with the Benin Republic in Abidjan and then suffered a surprising 2-1 defeat against Rwanda at home in Uyo. This result not only interrupted their previous home winning streak but also raised concerns among fans.

While some supporters are calling for the Nigeria Football Federation to consider a foreign coach in preparation for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers, Chikelue Iloenyosi emphasizes that the responsibility for the recent results lies primarily with the players.

He said, “Eguavoen has never been part of the problem. Even if you bring in someone like Mourinho to coach Nigeria, the team still lacks character.

“The pattern we played (against Rwanda), the boys didn’t position themselves well, no passion and character in the national team.

“Losing the game is not Eguavoen’s fault. Even if you bring in another coach, they will still lose that game.”

Looking ahead, Iloenyosi believes that focusing on team dynamics and enhancing the players’ commitment could lead to better outcomes. Rwanda’s recent victory sparked their confidence as they prepare for their next match against Nigeria during the international break, and they currently lead their qualification group.

Nigeria will need to regroup and strengthen their approach to regain their competitive edge in the forthcoming matches.