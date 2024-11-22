Javier Mascherano To Coach Lionel Messi At Inter Miami

Former Argentina international midfielder Javier Mascherano is set to take on a new role as the head coach of Major League Soccer (MLS) club, Inter Miami FC.

This exciting development presents Javier Mascherano with a unique opportunity to coach his former Argentina teammate, Lionel Messi, who currently plays for Inter Miami.

The announcement was made by renowned football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano through a post shared on his official X page on Friday.

In his post, Romano wrote, “Javier Mascherano will be the new head coach of Inter Miami, as @CLMerlo reports. Agreement made for the Argentine head coach who has always shared a special friendship with Leo Messi. Documents being prepared.”

Mascherano’s appointment comes in the wake of Gerardo “Tata” Martino’s departure, who recently stepped down as the head coach of Inter Miami for personal reasons.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has expressed his contemplations about a potential return to his former club, FC Barcelona.

Messi left Barça as a free agent in 2021, making a high-profile switch to Paris Saint-Germain before eventually moving to MLS.

Ahead of Barcelona’s 125th-anniversary celebrations, Messi reflected on his time in Barcelona and revealed his deep emotional connection to the city.

He said, “My kids were born here. I’ve spent my whole life living there. I feel I belong to Barcelona.”

He added, “My family and I always think about the possibility of returning to live there one day. My children, my wife, and I miss our life there a lot. We miss our friends.”