Galatasaray’s Deputy President, Abdallah Kavukcu, has emphasized the club’s financial capability to secure the signatures of high-profile players, including Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen.

Victor Osimhen, 25, has quickly established himself as a key asset for Galatasaray since joining on a season-long loan from Napoli.

Since arriving in Turkey, Osimhen has thrived, netting an impressive eight goals and providing four assists in just nine appearances.

His remarkable performances have made him a fan favourite and a critical component of Galatasaray’s attack, sparking discussions surrounding a permanent transfer.

However, the potential transfer to secure Osimhen’s services has raised concerns regarding the financial implications. Reports suggest that Galatasaray is contemplating submitting a bid of €50 million to Napoli for the striker.

Nevertheless, this financial commitment poses a significant challenge for the club, which may struggle to balance both the transfer fee and Osimhen’s associated salary demands.

Amid that, Kavukcu assured supporters that Galatasaray possesses the financial strength necessary to pursue any player they desire.

“If Galatasaray wants a player, we will be at that table. Galatasaray has the power to make the right transfers at the points determined by our coach. We have the power to buy more Osimhens,” he stated, reaffirming the club’s ambition and commitment to strengthen the squad.

Despite the strong interest from Galatasaray, it is believed that Osimhen’s primary focus remains on securing a move to a prominent club in one of Europe’s top five leagues.

The forward’s aspirations could play a pivotal role in the eventual outcome of his career path, making the situation even more compelling for both the player and the club.