Napoli Turn Down Victor Osimhen, Joshua Zirkzee Swap Deal

Napoli are not inclined to pursue a swap deal involving Nigeria international Victor Osimhen and Manchester United’s Joshua Zirkzee.

An Italian outlet, Cult of Calcio, has reported that the 2022-2023 Serie A champions prefer to facilitate a direct sale of Victor Osimhen, who is currently on loan at Galatasaray.

The outlet shared that while there has been talk of a potential transfer, Napoli is more focused on receiving a full transfer fee for the talented striker, even if that means waiting until the summer.

“They acknowledge there are discussions surrounding a possible trade between Victor Osimhen and Joshua Zirkzee, but Napoli is primarily looking to capitalize on Osimhen’s value,” the report noted.

“Galatasaray have downplayed any likelihood of an early January departure, but future movements will depend on the offers received, as interested teams will also need to negotiate with the Turkish club. A transfer could be feasible if a team activates the striker’s release clause.”

Napoli are aiming for a full financial return on Osimhen’s talent, whether from Manchester United or another suitor, rather than considering Zirkzee in their plans.

On the other hand, Manchester United have been considering a move for Osimhen, potentially involving the struggling striker Zirkzee as part of the deal.

Note that Osimhen joined Galatasaray on loan from Napoli at the beginning of September and has made a significant impact, playing nine matches in the 2024-2025 season, netting eight goals and providing four assists.

Currently, the 25-year-old is set to return to Naples next summer, despite earlier rumours suggesting a possible early exit from his loan.

After failing to secure a permanent transfer in the summer, Osimhen was sidelined from the Napoli squad, with Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain reportedly being the most interested clubs at the time.