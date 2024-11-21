‘My Eye Don See Shege – Davido Speaks On His Ordeal

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has expressed appreciation to God ahead of his 32nd birthday.

Naija News reports that the ‘Unavailable’ crooner, in a post via his X handle, said he had seen a lot of challenges, which he called ‘shege’.

The music star noted that it was good to be alive, adding that God has been good to him.

He captioned the post, “Big 32 soon!!! Omo God is good , happy to be alive!!! My eye do see shege!!! but steady my fans dey shout shekpe!!!”

Meanwhile, Davido has splurged millions of naira to buy himself a Tesla cybertruck.

Naija News reports that the singer made this known in a post via Instagram.

The latest addition to Davido’s garage shows his intense love for cars.

Giving reasons for buying the luxury ride, Davido claimed he was bored and decided to switch things up in his garage.

He wrote, “I was bored and added the Cyber!! @blacktycoone war ur tracky ship dey wait!!.”

The Tesla Cybertruck, designed by Elon Musk’s Tesla, Inc., is a battery-powered vehicle known for its unconventional design and cutting-edge technology.