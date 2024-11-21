Ifeanyi Ubah’s Burial: Gov Soludo Orders School Closure

The Governor of Anambra State, Chukwumma Solduo, has ordered immediate closure of schools ahead of Ifeanyi Ubah’s burial in Nnewi.

Professor Soludo’s action followed reports that unknown gunmen threatened to disrupt if Senator Ubah’s burial proceeds without addressing certain unresolved issues.

The tension escalated on Wednesday night when gunmen attacked Nnewi, killing several people and torching a vehicle.

The incident, which occurred around 7:30 p.m., sparked panic, with residents fleeing for safety.

With the burial scheduled for Friday in Umuanuka village, Otolo Nnewi, the state government issued a circular on Thursday via WhatsApp, instructing all principals to close schools in the Nnewi zone until Tuesday next week.

Parents of day students have also been advised to keep their children at home for safety.

“Good morning Parents, please the above information is from the Commissioner of Education, day students should not come to school till Tuesday next week.

“Good evening Noble Principals!!!

“I am directed to inform you to close all schools in Nnewi Zone on Thursday 21/11/2024 and Friday 22/11/2024.

Please circulate this information on your school WhatsApp groups and inform parents of your students.

“Try your best to find proper channels of reaching these students so that they would not be found wandering on the streets with their school uniforms. Remain blessed and stay safe !!!” It read.