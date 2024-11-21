Abiodun, Ogun APC Rigged LG Poll In A Crass Manner – Adebutu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the 2023 election in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu, has accused Governor Dapo Abiodun and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of rigging last Saturday’s council poll in a crass manner.

Naija News reported that Adebutu was detained on Monday night and questioned regarding the local government elections held across Ogun State’s 20 local government areas on Saturday. He was released early Tuesday morning.

The PDP leader and Governor Abiodun have been exchanging words about attacks, alleged intimidation, and manipulation of results by the APC-led government during the election.

While briefing newsmen in Abeokuta, the state capital, about his invitation by the Department of State Security (DSS) and the police regarding the fallout of the LG Poll, Adebutu said, “They played into our hands and did it in a crass manner.”

Adebutu said the PDP leadership knew the ruling party would rig the election but decided to participate in the exercise to expose APC’s antics to the world.

He said the security agencies invited him for calling out Abiodun and his government over the LG poll, adding that he was not guilty of any allegations levelled by the ruling party.

He said, “I never left my house to vote during the November 16, let alone carrying anyone around during the voting exercise. However, it was the APC thugs that were snatching boxes during the election.

“They have come up with various spurious allegations. I was invited by the DSS and Police, I honored the invitations and I gave them my words of peace, and they asked me to go in peace. If I am guilty of any of the allegations, I would have been charged to the court.

“The last local government election in the State was a sham. They never believed that PDP would participate in the election. The judgement delivered by the State High Court hours to the election shocked them.

“The OGSIEC commenced printing of ballot papers on Thursday and Friday because they never knew PDP will participate. This is logistically impossible for the election to be a success. There was no election in over 4000 polling units because election materials could not get to many local governments. However, they generated results in these areas. They printed two results sheets.

“They alleged that I brought unassigned policemen into Iperu for the purpose of election. Let me state it here that the Policemen were assigned to me in December 2022. They have been with me in Iperu since that time to protect me from being attacked. My house is more of a garrison.

“I will follow the DSS if they invite me to Abuja because my hands are clean.”

Adebutu also alleged that the current administration in the State has allegedly misappropriated N214 billion in funds allocated to LG areas in the last 52 months with nothing to show for it.

He added, “What are the money spent on? What has the State done with the quantum of money? The reason why they are pursuing me with te DSS , Police is because they did not want me to speak up on the issue. They cannot silence me. The fund is our common patrimony.”