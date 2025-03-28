Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Friday, 28th March, 2025

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today, Thursday, 27th March 2025.

The PUNCH: The Peoples Democratic Party, the Coalition of United Political Parties and the Social Democratic Party have condemned the House of Representatives’ move to impose age limits for the offices of the President and governor in the country. Through a bill that passed second reading on Thursday, the House aimed to prevent individuals over 60 from running for president and governor in Nigeria. If the bill scales legislative scrutiny and is signed into law, President Bola Tinubu, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, will miss out on the 2027 presidential contest as they are all above 60 years.

The Guardian: A bill seeking to return Nigeria to the parliamentary system of government passed second reading at the House of Representatives on Thursday. The bill seeks to establish the office of the Prime Minister as Head of Government and the President as Head of State.

The Nation: The Presidency yesterday chided former President Olusegun Obasanjo for criticising President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the declaration of emergency rule in Rivers State. It accused the former leader of hypocrisy and poor democratic legacy, urging him to purge himself from deceit.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.