OYOSUBEB Releases First Batch Of Newly Recruited Teachers, Caregivers

The Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (OYOSUBEB) has announced the recruitment of 5,600 new primary school teachers and 80 caregivers within the State.

Naija News reports that the latest recruitment under Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration was announced in Ibadan today by the SUBEB Chairman, Dr. Nureni Aderemi Adeniran.

According to him, the list has received the official approval of Governor Makinde.

Adeniran also noted that this group of newly appointed teachers and caregivers represents the first wave of hires from the recent recruitment process conducted by OYOSUBEB.

Dr. Adeniran encouraged applicants to verify their status by visiting the job portal at: https://www.jobportal.oyostate.gov.ng.

He indicated that the list would be accessible on the portal starting Saturday, November 23, 2024.

The 5,600 selected teaching candidates and 80 caregivers will participate in a verification process at the Board’s headquarters.

Adeniran further stated that details regarding the verification dates and additional pertinent information will be communicated to the successful candidates in a timely manner.

He emphasized that the recruitment process was conducted without any political, religious, ethnic, or gender biases, affirming that selections were made solely on merit.

The Chairman urged the newly appointed teachers to view their roles as a significant responsibility, highlighting the importance of diligence and commitment in their work.

The SUBEB Chairman reassured that the recruitment process is ongoing, with plans to hire more successful applicants in the future.