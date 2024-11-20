North’s Development Central To Nigeria’s Prosperity – President Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has said the North’s development is central to Nigeria’s prosperity.

President Bola Tinubu also decried the rate of out-of-school children in the country, particularly the Northern region, stating that whatever disrupts the growth of one region sets back the entire nation.

Speaking during a Stakeholders Roundtable on Northern Youth Development organised by the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation in Abuja, Tinubu, who was represented by his deputy, Vice President Kashim Shettima, praised the legacy of the late Sardauna of Sokoto and former Premier of Northern Nigeria.

“The late Sir Ahmadu Bello, the Sardauna of Sokoto, was one of the towering giants on whose shoulders we have ascended as a nation. His vision was clear: the North cannot progress in isolation, and Nigeria cannot prosper unless every part of this nation thrives,” he said.

He stated that the statistics on out-of-school children were alarming, describing the trend as a reality the region should not be proud of.

“For far too long, we have been taunted as a nation with the most children out of school, a reality that should not elicit pride but provoke urgent action. This alarming statistic has turned the promise of our population into a challenge rather than the dividend it ought to be,” he added.

President Tinubu promised his government’s dedication to addressing education and other economic challenges facing the region and generally Nigeria.

Addressing the region’s security challenges, President Tinubu further outlined measures to restore stability to the North including “strengthening community policing, rehabilitating displaced persons, and addressing cross-border challenges like smuggling and insurgency.

“By 2050, Nigeria will become the third-largest nation globally, with three-quarters of our citizens under the age of 21.

“Our challenge here is to engineer a transition towards a federation defined by order, stability, and safety. This task is both urgent and achievable.”

Addressing youths, Tinubu promised that his administration would empower all youths across the country to be globally competitive.

“You are not just the future of this nation, you are its present. Your energy, ideas, and determination are already shaping our policies and programmes. Our commitment is to provide you with the skill set and opportunities to thrive in a competitive world,” he promised.

Earlier, former Governor of Niger State and Chairman of the Foundation’s Board of Trustees, Dr. Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu, noted that the event marked the Foundation’s 15th anniversary.

He said, “The youth are not just the leaders of tomorrow; they are the driving force of our present and our future. Addressing their concerns is paramount to the stability and progress of our society.

“It is imperative that we approach these discussions with open minds and a collaborative spirit, recognizing that the solutions we seek will require collective effort.”

Also, the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar II, emphasized the critical role of youth education in national development.

“Our youths are the foundation of any development we envisage in our society. They are not just leaders of tomorrow but leaders of today.”

“Without education, you are a nobody. I believe in infrastructural development like roads and bridges but more money should be spent educating our children.

“We must ensure that our children are educated. Education must be at the top of the priority of government.

“In Islam, if you don’t even know how to pray and how to worship Allah; if you are an illiterate person, you cannot worship Allah, that is why education is very important. That is why we need to dwell more on how we can ensure that our children are educated,” Sultan said.