Yar’Adua, Akeredolu, Other Nigerian Politicians Who Died While In Office

Nigeria’s political history includes several instances in which presidents, governors, ministers, and lawmakers died before completing their terms in office.

Some died following prolonged illnesses, others were killed in political or military violence, while a number lost their lives in accidents.

Perhaps the best-known example in the Fourth Republic is former President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, whose death in 2010 resulted in then-Vice President Goodluck Jonathan becoming president.

At the state level, the deaths of governors including Mamman Bello Ali, Patrick Yakowa and Rotimi Akeredolu similarly resulted in their deputies assuming the governorship.

Members of the National Assembly have also died while serving their constituencies, forcing the Independent National Electoral Commission to conduct by-elections in many cases.

This article, updated as of September 2026, highlights notable Nigerian civilian politicians who died while occupying public office.

1. Abubakar Tafawa Balewa — Prime Minister

Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, Nigeria’s first and only Prime Minister, was among the country’s earliest major political leaders to die while holding office.

Balewa became Prime Minister at independence in 1960 and remained Nigeria’s head of government after the country became a republic in 1963.

His administration came to an abrupt end during Nigeria’s first military coup on January 15, 1966.

Balewa was killed during the coup alongside several senior political and military figures.

The State House records his tenure as Prime Minister from October 1, 1960 until January 15, 1966.

2. Ahmadu Bello — Premier Of Northern Region

The powerful Sir Ahmadu Bello, Sardauna of Sokoto, was Premier of the Northern Region when he was assassinated during the January 15, 1966 coup.

Bello was one of the dominant political figures of the First Republic and leader of the Northern People’s Congress.

He was killed at his official residence in Kaduna while still serving as premier.

3. Samuel Ladoke Akintola — Premier Of Western Region

Chief Samuel Ladoke Akintola was also killed during the 1966 coup while serving as Premier of Nigeria’s Western Region.

Akintola had been at the centre of the political crisis that engulfed the Western Region during the final years of the First Republic.

He was assassinated in Ibadan on January 15, 1966, bringing his tenure as premier to an abrupt end.

4. Shehu Kangiwa — Governor Of Sokoto State

Shehu Kangiwa became the first elected civilian governor of Sokoto State during the Second Republic.

Kangiwa was elected on the platform of the National Party of Nigeria and assumed office in October 1979.

His administration lasted just over two years.

On November 17, 1981, Kangiwa suffered fatal injuries after falling from his horse during a polo tournament in Kaduna.

He consequently became one of Nigeria’s earliest elected governors to die while in office.

His deputy, Garba Nadama, succeeded him as governor.

5. Bola Ige — Attorney-General And Minister Of Justice

Former Oyo State Governor Chief Bola Ige was serving as Nigeria’s Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice when he was assassinated.

Ige had initially served in the Obasanjo administration as Minister of Power and Steel before moving to the Justice Ministry.

He was killed at his residence in Bodija, Ibadan, on December 23, 2001.

Federal Ministry of Justice records show that Ige remained Attorney-General until the date of his death.

More than two decades later, the circumstances surrounding the assassination continue to attract attention, with his killers not conclusively brought to justice.

6. Mamman Bello Ali — Governor Of Yobe State

Mamman Bello Ali was elected governor of Yobe State in 2007 on the platform of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP).

Before becoming governor, he represented Yobe South in the Senate between 1999 and 2007.

Ali died on January 26, 2009, while receiving medical treatment in the United States.

Reports attributed his death to leukaemia.

His deputy, Ibrahim Gaidam, subsequently became governor.

7. Umaru Musa Yar’Adua — President Of Nigeria

Former President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua remains the only president of Nigeria’s Fourth Republic to have died while serving.

Yar’Adua became president on May 29, 2007, after previously governing Katsina State for eight years.

However, his presidency became increasingly affected by health problems.

He travelled to Saudi Arabia for medical treatment in November 2009 and spent months outside the country.

The National Assembly subsequently empowered Vice President Goodluck Jonathan to serve as acting president.

Yar’Adua eventually returned to Nigeria but died on May 5, 2010, aged 58.

Official State House records put his presidential tenure between May 29, 2007 and May 5, 2010.

Jonathan was sworn in as President the following day.

8. Gyang Dantong — Senator, Plateau North

Senator Gyang Dalyop Dantong was representing Plateau North when he died on July 8, 2012.

Dantong had been elected to the Senate in 2007 and secured another term in 2011.

He died during an attack at a mass burial ceremony for victims of earlier violence in Plateau State.

A Plateau State lawmaker, Gyang Fulani, also died during the incident.

Dantong had previously represented Barkin Ladi/Riyom in the House of Representatives.

9. Patrick Yakowa — Governor Of Kaduna State

Patrick Ibrahim Yakowa became governor of Kaduna State in 2010 after then-Governor Namadi Sambo was appointed Vice President of Nigeria.

Yakowa subsequently contested the 2011 governorship election and won in his own right.

His tenure ended tragically on December 15, 2012.

Yakowa died in a Nigerian Navy helicopter crash in Bayelsa State while returning from a funeral.

Former National Security Adviser Andrew Owoye Azazi and four others also died in the crash.

Yakowa’s deputy, Mukhtar Ramalan Yero, was subsequently sworn in as governor.

10. Pius Ewherido — Senator, Delta Central

Senator Pius Ewherido died on June 30, 2013 while representing Delta Central Senatorial District.

Ewherido was elected to the Senate in 2011 on the platform of the Democratic People’s Party.

He died at the National Hospital in Abuja after a brief illness.

Until his death, he was Vice-Chairman of the Senate Committee on Marine Transport.

11. Dahiru Awaisu Kuta — Senator, Niger East

Senator Dahiru Awaisu Kuta represented Niger East Senatorial District until his death in 2014.

He had been in the Senate since 2007 and chaired the Senate Committee on Federal Character and Intergovernmental Affairs.

Kuta died in June 2014 while receiving medical care.

His death meant the Seventh Senate had lost three serving senators — Gyang Dantong, Pius Ewherido and Kuta — during its tenure.

12. Isiaka Adeleke — Senator, Osun West

Former Osun State Governor Isiaka Adeleke was serving as senator representing Osun West when he died on April 23, 2017.

Adeleke had been elected to the Senate in 2015 on the APC platform after previously serving in the chamber between 2007 and 2011.

He was also historically significant as the first civilian governor of Osun State.

The National Assembly confirmed that he represented Osun West from 2015 until his death.

His death led to a bye-election won by his younger brother, Ademola Adeleke, who later became governor of Osun State.

13. Mustapha Bukar — Senator, Katsina North

Mustapha Bukar represented Katsina North Senatorial District until his death in April 2018.

The APC politician was Chairman of the Senate Committee on Capital Market.

The National Assembly said Bukar died on April 4, 2018, while still serving in the Senate.

14. Umar Buba Jibril — House Of Representatives Deputy Leader

Umar Buba Jibril, who represented Lokoja/Kogi Federal Constituency, died on March 30, 2018.

At the time, he was one of the principal officers of the House of Representatives, serving as Deputy Majority Leader.

He died in Abuja following a prolonged illness at the age of 58.

15. Benjamin Uwajumogu — Senator, Imo North

Benjamin Uwajumogu was serving as senator representing Imo North when he died on December 18, 2019.

His death was particularly significant because it became the first of several deaths recorded in the Ninth Senate within a relatively short period.

Uwajumogu had previously served as Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly.

16. Ignatius Longjan — Senator, Plateau South

Former Plateau Deputy Governor Ignatius Longjan was serving as the senator for Plateau South when he died on February 10, 2020.

He had only entered the Senate following the 2019 general election.

Longjan died after a prolonged illness at the age of 75.

17. Rose Oko — Senator, Cross River North

Rose Oko died on March 23, 2020 while serving her second term as senator representing Cross River North.

She died at a medical facility in the United Kingdom.

Until her death, Oko chaired the Senate Committee on Trade and Investment.

She had previously represented Yala/Ogoja Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

18. Bayo Osinowo — Senator, Lagos East

Adebayo Osinowo, popularly known as Pepperito, died on June 15, 2020 while representing Lagos East Senatorial District.

Osinowo had spent several terms in the Lagos State House of Assembly before winning election to the Senate in 2019.

He was Chairman of the Senate Committee on Industries before his death.

19. Haruna Maitala — House Of Representatives

Haruna Maitala, who represented Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency of Plateau State, died in a road accident on April 2, 2021.

Maitala was travelling from Abuja to Jos when the accident occurred.

His son, driver and security aide also died in the crash.

20. Ossy Prestige — House Of Representatives

Abia politician Ossy Prestige died in February 2021 while representing Aba North/Aba South Federal Constituency.

The APGA politician was serving his second term in the House of Representatives.

He had been receiving medical treatment abroad before his death.

21. Jude Ise-Idehen — House Of Representatives

Jude Ise-Idehen died on July 1, 2022 while representing Egor/Ikpoba-Okha Federal Constituency of Edo State.

The PDP politician was 52.

Interestingly, he had already secured his party’s ticket to contest for another term in the 2023 general elections before his death.

22. Rotimi Akeredolu — Governor Of Ondo State

Former Nigerian Bar Association President Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, was still governor of Ondo State when he died on December 27, 2023.

Akeredolu was first elected governor in 2016 and won another term in 2020.

His second term was affected by a prolonged health challenge, which forced him to spend extended periods receiving medical treatment.

The Federal Government formally announced his death while describing him as the serving governor of Ondo State.

His deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, was sworn in as governor following his death.

Akeredolu became the fourth elected civilian state governor in Nigeria to die in office, after Shehu Kangiwa, Mamman Bello Ali and Patrick Yakowa.

23. Isa Dogonyaro — House Of Representatives

Isa Dogonyaro died on May 10, 2024 while representing Babura/Garki Federal Constituency of Jigawa State.

The 46-year-old APC lawmaker died in Abuja after a brief illness.

He was Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria Control.

24. Olaide Akinremi — House Of Representatives

Oyo politician Olaide Adewale Akinremi, popularly known as Jagaban, died on July 10, 2024.

He represented Ibadan North Federal Constituency and was serving his second term.

Until his death, Akinremi chaired the House Committee on Science Research Institutes.

25. Ekene Abubakar Adams — House Of Representatives

Ekene Abubakar Adams, the Labour Party lawmaker representing Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency of Kaduna State, died on July 16, 2024.

He was Chairman of the House Committee on Sports and had previously worked as a football administrator.

Adams was a first-term member of the House following his election in 2023.

26. Ifeanyi Ubah — Senator, Anambra South

Businessman and politician Ifeanyi Ubah died in London in July 2024 while serving as senator representing Anambra South.

Ubah had first entered the Senate in 2019 and was re-elected in 2023.

He had also contested the Anambra governorship election and remained a prominent political figure in the state until his death.

27. Adewunmi Onanuga — Deputy Chief Whip, House Of Representatives

Adewunmi Oriyomi Onanuga died on January 15, 2025 while serving as Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives.

She represented Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo North Federal Constituency of Ogun State.

Onanuga was first elected in 2019 and returned for a second term in 2023.

The House said she died after a brief illness at the age of 59.

28. Barinada Mpigi — Senator, Rivers South-East

Barinada Mpigi became one of the latest serving senators to die in office when he passed away on February 19, 2026.

Mpigi represented Rivers South-East Senatorial District and had spent more than a decade in the National Assembly.

He previously served in the House of Representatives before moving to the Senate in 2019.

Until his death at 64, Mpigi chaired the Senate Committee on Works.

29. Muhammad Danjuma Hassan — House Of Representatives

Muhammad Danjuma Hassan died on April 10, 2026 while representing Dawakin Kudu/Warawa Federal Constituency of Kano State.

The first-term federal lawmaker was Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on Judiciary.

He was 66 at the time of his death.

30. Yaya Bauchi Tongo — House Of Representatives

Yaya Bauchi Tongo died on June 12, 2026 while serving as member representing Gombe/Kwami/Funakaye Federal Constituency.

Tongo died in an Abuja hospital following a brief illness.

Until his death, he also served as Chairman of the Nigeria–United Arab Emirates Parliamentary Friendship Group.

The House subsequently declared his federal constituency seat vacant to pave the way for a bye-election.