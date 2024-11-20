Nigerian Army To Investigate Viral Video Of Major General, Aide Brutally Assaulting Couple

The Nigerian Army has launched an investigation into an incident involving Major General G.S. Mohammed and his aide, Corporal A. Abubakar, who were caught on video assaulting a couple, Mr. Vershima Mker and Ms. Lami Jennifer Iorvihi, in Abuja.

The altercation, reportedly sparked by a road rage incident, has drawn widespread condemnation.

The viral video shows the senior military officer and his aide physically attacking the couple after Mr. Mker allegedly overtook Major General Mohammed’s vehicle in the Federal Capital Territory.

According to the couple, the officer stopped their car, dragged them out, and subjected them to severe physical abuse.

Ms. Iorvihi, who attempted to record the encounter, was allegedly targeted for her actions.

Following the assault, the couple claims they were handcuffed, forced into the trunk of a vehicle, and taken to Gwarimpa Police Station, where the General allegedly ordered the police to detain them indefinitely.

Responding to the incident, Nigerian Army spokesperson Major General Onyema Nwachukwu confirmed the Army was aware of the video and has initiated a thorough investigation.

“The Chief of Army Staff has directed an inquiry into the matter to ascertain the veracity of the incident,” he stated.

Nwachukwu acknowledged that while the video depicts an altercation, the circumstances leading to the confrontation remain unclear.

“We were not privy to what led to the exchange. Once we hear from the Major General involved, we can determine the full context. For now, the investigation is ongoing,” he added.

The incident has sparked public outrage, with many calling for accountability and justice for the victims.